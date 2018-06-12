Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Jake gets some support from Clrs
The saga of Jake Mangle-Wurzel’s folly has received support from two councillors.
Clrs Andrew Cooper and Karen Allison, Newsome Greens, have visited Jake’s folly protest to lend their support.
Clr Cooper says they’re “backing Jake Mangle Wuurzle’s campaign to keep his Folly in the Civic Quarter.
“Kirklees Council has better things to do than demolish something that is just a bit of fun in a fairly miserable part of town. It is not doing any harm and should remain.”
Fire in Highburton
This is what remains of a van after a blaze in Highburton this morning.
A van parked close to Gregory Playing Fields in Highburton burst into flames at around 8.45am.
Resident John Gee said: “The owners son was using the new skate park whilst his Father looked on when the incident occurred.
“The fire destroyed the braking system and the blazing van rolled backwards into a neighbouring garden where the hedge prevented it from striking the house.
“The fire brigade quickly extinguished the blaze but the vehicle is clearly a write off.”
Dewsbury accident
Reports of slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident on Cemetery Road, Dewsbury.
It’s in both directions at A644 Huddersfield Road / Watergate Road, by the church.
M62 incident cleared
There remains slow traffic due to earlier accident on M62 Eastbound at J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
All lanes have been re-opened after the sliproad was blocked as you come down from the roundabout to the main carriageway.
The vehicle involved was sideways across both lanes, but all lanes reopened around 9:20am.
M62 alert
Be aware of this on the M62 further afield:
Missing Leeds girl
This girl is only 11-years-old and West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to trace her.
Martyna Rocka, last seen in HareHills Leeds at 3pm on Monday.
She’s a white female, with long brown hair, grey eyes, wearing an orange t-shirt and green shorts. If seen or you have any info please ring 101 and quote log 1849 11/6/18 .
Weather watch!
Well the forecasters got it wrong yesterday, didn’t they! Do I dare tell you what they predict today?
Today is forecast to be a little dull, gloomy, overcast, with the promise of sunshine later today then light showers this evening.
Travel round-up
Here’s the latest from the roads:
M62:
Heavy traffic on M62 Eastbound around J24 A629 (Ainley Top).
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound around J25 A644 (Brighouse).
Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J19 A6046 (Heywood) and J18 M60 / M66 (Simister Island), Greater Manchester.
Usual slow traffic on M62 Westbound around J29 M1 (Lofthouse).
A62:
Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds road Westbound at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge Roundabout).
A629:
Very slow traffic on A629 Penistone Road Southbound near Dam Hill, Shelley. In the roadworks area.
There are temporary traffic lights in operation.
This happened while most of us were sleeping, luckily no-one hurt.