Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

The 62 people below were dealt with in just five days at the court.

Many prosecutions were made for littering - and those prosecuted paid £9,935 in fines and costs in just one day.

Other offences include harassment, carrying weapons in public, falsely claiming benefits and drink driving.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 27:

Jordan David Lomas , 29, of New Hey Road, Salendine Hook. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on January 14. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Cooper , 30, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Drink driving on Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, on July 7. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Claire Dyson , 36, of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Stole groceries worth £286 and caused £200 of damage to walls in an office at Asda, Dewsbury, on July 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £30 costs.

Lee James Campbell , 29, of Tenterhill, Sheepridge. Drink driving on Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, on June 29. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Roland Lister , 39, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Stole meat and biscuits worth £29 from Gomersal Filling Station, Oxford Road, Gomersal, on May 6. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 30:

Keith George Joseph , 47, of Cowcliffe Hill Road, Cowcliffe, Huddersfield. Committed assault at Huddersfield Railway Station, St George’s Square, on February 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jay David Newsome , 28, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole beer worth £9 and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at The One Stop Shop, Edge Top Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury on November 4.

Also stole food and baby milk worth £20 from The Co-Operative, Savile Centre, Dewsbury on the same date. Committed while subject to a community order.

Also stole two bottle of vodka worth £30 from Asda, Batley Shopping Centre, Batley on May 9. Dealt with for original offences of theft, failing to surrender and making off without payment.

Jailed for 40 weeks in total, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £159 compensation.

Michael Robert Ingham , 46, of Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on April 17. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of burglary and threatening behaviour. Jailed for 14 weeks in total, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Tyrone Letremy , 33, of Union Street, Heckmondwike. Stole alcohol worth £56.99 and committed assault from Dewsbury at May 6. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on July 31:

Joshua Lee Regen , 26, of Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole meat worth £38.57 from the Co-op, Lewisham Road, Slaithwaite, on July 30. Also stole three jars of coffee worth £16 from Jack Fulton, New Street, Huddersfield, on July 28. Jailed for four weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £99 surcharge and £16 compensation.

Michael Burgess , 48, of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse. Speeding on Sussex Place, London Road, Slough, on December 16, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

James Lee Day , 20, of Malham Court, Wilwood Avenue, Oakes. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending appointments on March 13 and June 1. Fined £30.

Connor Chadwick Fairfield , 26, of Dale Terrace, Sowerby Bridge. Driving without a licence, insurance or a licence on Clifton Common, Brighouse, on March 11. Fined £595 and ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Sharon Wilcock , 46, of Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Damaged a vehicle and harassed another person on Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on July 30. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge.

Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months, with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until July 30, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Gerald Ellis , 42, of Victoria Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Made a telephone call which was indecent or grossly offensive in Dewsbury on February 13. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Anthony Kellet , 26, of Pine Court, Netherton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Pine Court, Netherton on June 9. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Shelton , 19, of Duke Street, Ravensthorpe. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 7 and 21. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Jeremaih Buchanan , 56, of Town Hall Street, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointments on May 2 and 23. Order varied – 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Dominic Gettings , 26, of Woodfield Court, Wilson Wood Street, Batley Carr. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on June 27 and July 4.

Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Reece Steven Parker , 27, of Fair View Road, Carlinghow, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending it to allow unpaid work to be completed. Order varied - extended to July 16, 2019.

Alexander John Smith , 36, of Union Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was absent from place of curfew on dates between June 1 and 11. Community order revoked.

Felix Balmforth , 31, of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton. Dropped litter on Cowdray Drive, Branch Road, Scholes, on January 22. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Kayleigh Barrett , 28, of South Parade, Cleckheaton. Dropped litter on South Parade, Cleckheaton, on February 16. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Muhammed Bilal , 22, of Princewood Lane, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in Minds Shop, John William Street, Huddersfield, on February 13. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Gemma Calton , 27, of Morlands Close, Dewsbury. Dropped litter on Westgate, Heckmondwike. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

James Day , 20, of Wilwood Avenue, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in Huddersfield Bus Station on February 15. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Gareth Duncan , 43, of Pennie Gardens, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in The Jules Verne Pub, Westgate, Huddersfield on February 15. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Joe Ellis , 32, of Quarreyfields, Mirfield. Dropped litter outside McDonalds, Albion Street, Heckmondwike, on January 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Verity Evans , 45, of Stocker Head Lane, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in Halifax Bank, Cloth Hall Street, Huddersfield, on January 23. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sharon Jones , 54, of Holme Street, Liversedge. Dropped litter in Lidl car park, Northgate Centre, Heckmondwike, on February 16. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Sam Keenan , 22, of Stubley Road, Stubley Estate, Heckmondwike. Dropped litter on Knowler Hill, Liversedge, on January 19. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Harris Khan , 21, of St Matthew’s Road, Dewsbury. Dropped litter in Santos, South Street, Dewsbury, on January 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Louise Kilkenny , 25, of Brown Royd Avenue, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in Ice Stone, John William Street, Huddersfield, on February 13. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Derek Martin Lander , 61, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter in Huddersfield Market on January 25. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Ben Matthews , 33, of Laithe Croft Road, Batley. Dropped litter on Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, on February 17. Fined £115 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Tracey Monkman , 50, of Well Lane, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on February 14. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Lee Morton , 45, of Back Lane, Heckmondwike. Dropped litter on Aldams Road, Dewsbury, on January 25. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Yanick Ngounou , 31, of First Avenue, Liversedge. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 23. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Ryan Nicholson , 19, of Armitage Road, Birkby. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 15. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Paul Peace , 45, of South Parade, Cleckheaton. Dropped litter outside Peacocks, Northgate, Heckmondwike, on January 22. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Ruchanee Penney , 50, of Ashworth Gardens, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 25. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Claire Piwinski , 57, of Healey Lane, Batley. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on January 22. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Gemma Quarton , 30, of Norwood Drive, Batley. Dropped litter outside Sweetbay, South Street, Dewsbury, on January 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Andy Senior , 41, of Smithy Parade, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Wickes, Link Road, Dewsbury, on February 14. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Shanika Sewell , 25, of Longwood Road, Paddock. Dropped litter outside Med One, Westgate, Huddersfield, on February 15. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Anthony Mark Sheen , 29, of Park Lea, Bradley. Dropped litter outside Huddersfield Train Station on February 13. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Liviu Stoica , 44, of Princess Street, Batley. Dropped litter in Inspiration Ladies Fashion, Wharf Street, Dewsbury, on February 14. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Lorna Terry , 46, of Textile Street, Dewsbury. Dropped litter outside Dewsbury Library, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on February 14. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Adam Wade , 33, of Wren Hill, off Woodlands Road, Batley. Dropped litter on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, on January 26. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Andrew West , 35, of Manor Way, Batley. Dropped litter outside Dewsbury Bus Station, South Street, Dewsbury, on January 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Michael Widdop , 61, of Cardigan Close, Batley. Dropped litter at a bus stop on St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on January 25. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 1:

Joshua Anthony Allsop , 27, of no fixed address. Stole a crate of Corona worth £10 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on July 31. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Wasim Hussain , 22, of Park House View, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Savile Road and Savile Town, Dewsbury, on April 18.

Also drink driving and without insurance on Headfield Road, Dewsbury, on February 15. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Reece Maddick , 26, of Broomfield Road, Marsh. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Sheffield and Derby on December 6, 2016. Also used an unlicensed vehicle in Leeds on November 7. Also used a vehicle with insufficient tyre tread in Braintree, Essex, on March 6, 2013. Fined £385 in total and ordered to pay £120.84 vehicle excise back duty, £20.80 compensation, a £50 surcharge and £100 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Marc James Wilson , 37, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards two police officers, and was in possession of a bladed article, namely a folding lockable knife, on Ealand Road, Batley, on January 27.

Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity of up to 20 days. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sherzad Aziz , 35, of De Trafford Street, Birkby. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Huddersfield on August 21. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £600 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 3, 2018:

Andrew Howgate , 52, of Woodside Crescent, Batley. Falsely claiming benefit payments, namely jobseekers allowance by failing to declare that wife was working in Batley on October 27; failed to notify a local authority of a change of circumstances that would affect housing benefit entitlement, namely started working between November 2 and December 2 and falsely claimed employment and support allowance by failing to declare that had started working and wife was working, in Batley on November 11. Fined £400, ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Albert George McKenzie , 53, of Peridot Fold, Fartown. Drink driving in Huddersfield on March 23. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months.

Peter James Williams , 37, of Manchester Road, Crosland Moor. Drink driving on Dryclough Road and Walpole Road on July 18. Fined £150, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Butcher , 28, of Sunnyhill Avenue, Kirkheaton. Drink driving on namely Leeds Road, Huddersfield on July 15. Fined £340, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Dean Michael Collins , 40, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Street. Stole fragrances from Boots, in Huddersfield, worth £110 on June 23, committed while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge. Jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £110 compensation.

Sophie Williamson , 21, Garforth Street, Aspley. Assaulted a police officer in Almondbury on July 18, committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Community order made for alcohol treatment requirement with Chart for a maximum of 25 days and to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.