Huddersfield Town fans have a teatime trio of matches to keep an eye on today.

That’s because three of David Wagner’s Premier League squad are expected to be in international Under 21 action.

And the head coach will be desperate to get all three of his squad members back unscathed ahead of Saturday’s home Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

First in action is defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who lines up with Slovenia against Kazakhstan at 3.30pm.

It’s a Group 9 Euro Under 21 Qualifier for the 22-year-old centre-back, who made his Town return from a long injury lay-off with a goal in the Premier League defeat at Manchester City (his debut in the English top level), before playing the whole of the Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke.

Stankovic’s side drew 0-0 in Kazakhstan on Friday, but they are 5/2 on favourites to win today’s return fixture.

Next in action, and both at 5pm, are in-form midfielder Philip Billing and loan wingman Isaac Mbenza.

In Group 3, Billing plays for Denmark Under 21s in Lithuania, aiming to build on last Friday’s 2-0 home win over Finland.

Billing, of course, scored his first Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw at Everton – the point which lifted Wagner’s men out of the bottom three for the first time.

Mbenza, on loan to Town from Montpellier, plays for Belgium Under 21s in a Group 6 qualifier in Hungary.

Belgium are fresh from a 4-0 win in Malta and Mbenza, who played as a sub for Town against Cardiff City before starting against Stoke City (Carabao Cup), is fancied to be a winner again.

The Belgian side are 2/1 on favourites, with Hungary priced at around 4/1 or 7/2.