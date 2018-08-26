Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City were slated for their lack of quality by the national press and both tipped for relegation.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Town picking up their first Premier League point of the season despite having Jonathan Hogg sent off 24 minutes from time.

It wasn’t how the home contingent in a crowd of 21,193 wanted things to turn out – they were desperate for a bright attacking display and three points to launch their side out of the bottom three.

The national press put the boot into both teams after the stalemate, in which Cardiff missed some late chances when they had a man advantage.

Here’s how the papers reported events at the John Smith’s Stadium:

Mike Whalley (The Telegraph)

It is early in the season to be so cynical, but those who billed this meeting as a relegation six-pointer look to have called it right.

This was a dreadful, dreary affair featuring two teams who, on this evidence, will surely be involved in a fight for survival in the Premier League.

Barring an appeal, Huddersfield will have to do it for the next three games without their captain Jonathan Hogg, who was sent off midway through the second-half after a clash with Harry Arter.

Neil Custis (The Sun)

Both sides claimed this was NOT a must-win game so early in the season – so neither did.

A drab affair at the John Smith’s stadium had a major talking point with Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg’s sending off.

There was little else to talk about however with few chances at either end.

To say the first half was appalling was being generous. There was one shot on target courtesy of Cardiff.

Craig Hope (Mail on Sunday)

There was an argument for relegating this joyless stalemate from last slot on Match of the Day to whichever obscure channel it is that the EFL highlights are now housed.

For on the evidence of this tedious contest - brightened only by the colour of the red card shown to Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg - it is the Championship where this pair will be playing next season.

No goalless draw is particularly good - both teams having failed in the fundamental aim of the game - but this was undeniably dreadful.

Ryan Dollard (The Times)

Jonathan Hogg was sent off following an ugly collision with Harry Arter as Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City ground out a goalless draw that did little to advertise their Premier League pedigree.

Both sides are tipped as relegation candidates and if this was really the earliest imaginable ‘six-pointer’ of the season then taking one apiece suggests a long, hard campaign could be on the way for respective managers David Wagner and Neil Warnock.

Rory Dollard (Press Association)

David Wagner believed Jonathan Hogg’s red card was the “game changer” after his side scrambled to an unbecoming goalless draw with Cardiff.

Hogg tangled with Harry Arter with just over an hour gone, losing composure and nudging the midfielder with his head before shoving him to the ground.

The referee, Michael Oliver, did not get a good look but an eagle-eyed assistant saw enough for him to reach for the cards – yellow for Arter and red for the simmering Hogg.

The tenor of a match between two sides who did little to dispel gloomy predictions about their Premier League fates shifted immediately.

Chris Hatherall (Daily Mirror)

David Wagner’s Terriers produced one of English football’s biggest achievements last season, staying up against all odds.

They did so despite struggling to score goals, ending the campaign with just 29 in 38 Premier League matches.

Now, they have failed to score in two of their opening three matches of the new season, and managed a paltry one shot on target at home to Cardiff.

Since promotion, Wagner’s men have failed to score in 23 of their 41 games.

Unless that changes - and fast - then they are likely to return to the Championship.