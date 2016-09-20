Login Register
POLL: Is Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy as good as football legend Zinedine Zidane?

  • Updated
  • By

The Australian international has won numerous plaudits and comparisons this season with the latest coming from the Football League Paper

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy has been likened to former France and Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane.
He has previously been likened to Liverpool FC legend Kenny Dalglish, now Aaron Mooy has been compared to Zinedine Zidane by one Football League media outlet.

After a string of fine performances for Huddersfield Town, the Australian international has been a chief architect in Town's fantastic start to the season.

David Wagner's side sit proudly at the summit of the SkyBet Championship with the 25-year-old midfielder winning a number of plaudits for his performances along the way.

As well as being shortlisted for August's SkyBet Championship of the Month Award, narrowly losing out to Barnsley's Conor Hourihane, Mooy is currently Huddersfield Town's Player of the Season so far according to Examiner readers.

And the player, on a season-long loan from Manchester City, was likened to Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish earlier in the month by his former St Mirren manager Danny Lennon.

But the latest comparison to France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane by the Football League Paper may just be a bit too far even for Huddersfield Town fans.

After another excellent performance against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, the media outlet described Aaron Mooy as the “best player in the Championship” before following that statement up with the player comparison.

Writing for the Sunday paper, Chris Dunlavy went on to say Mooy “is cut from the same silken cloth” as Zidane.

Citing the Australian's performance against Leeds, where he grabbed the winning goal against Town's West Yorkshire rivals, Dunlavy added: “Midway through the first half, Mooy approached a bouncing ball, with a Leeds defender careering savagely towards his backside.

“One languid flick of a right boot later, that player was on the turf, watching Mooy casually spin away to set up an attack.

“The manoeuvre echoed Zidane’s greatest skill. Like a tennis player receiving serve, the Frenchman read minute clues in body language, knew intuitively how subtle movements could bamboozle or throw opponents off balance.

Sometimes, an almost imperceptible shimmy of hip or shoulder was all it took. Mooy, too, has mastered this deceptive art.”

However, Dunlavy did also go on to suggest the Australian was “the single reason Huddersfield are top of the table” - without even a nod to August's Manager of the Month David Wagner.

What do you think – has Aaron Mooy got more than just a similar hairline to Zinedine Zidane? Or is the current comparison just a little bit far-fetched....

Have your say with our interactive poll and comment below.

