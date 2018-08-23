It's the turn of GCSE students as GCSE results are released across the country.
Thousands of teenagers across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be finding out how they've got on in their exams as results are published.
Last week, the Examiner reported on how sixth form students in the area performed better than average as A level results were released nationwide. Teenagers in Kirklees achieved a 98.2% pass rate.
Follow our live updates today as we receive all the latest sets of results from high schools across the district, as well as pictures, advice and much more.
If you are picking up your results today - best of luck to you!
Huddersfield Grammar pupils "a full grade above predictions"
Huddersfield Grammar pupils received an outstanding set of results, with one in every four grades awarded in the top brackets of 9-8.
The school in Marsh also revealed that 94% of pupils achieved at least five 9-4 grades.
Top performers included Head Boy Yousuf Sajjad, Grace Douthwaite and Grace Phillips, who each achieved a clean sweep of eight Grade 9s, but many pupils exceeded expectations, with the average result across the cohort a full grade above predictive data, according to the school.
Headmaster Mike Seaton said: “I am so proud of every single one of these talented, resilient, modest and kind young people. Whilst they deserve to celebrate such superb results, these qualities of character will ultimately determine their life chances and success.”
QEGS get 100% pass rate in the top grades bracket
More than half of Queen Elizabeth Grammar School pupils received the top grades 7-9, the principal has revealed.
A total of 58.5% of students at the private school in Wakefield got grades in the top bracket, while 14.5% got all grade 9s. All students scored at least six GCSEs in the top grades 9-4.
Head David Craig said: “New A Levels last week, new GCSEs this week! A*s become 8s and Cs become 4s, plus the tantalizing possibility of perhaps getting the rarest of “grades” – the new 9! With all this in mind, I was really pleased to see our QEGS boys rising to the challenge. Nudging 60% of grades were in the top 9-7 bracket and 14.5% papers were 9s meaning that nearly half the boys had at least one of these coveted grades in their envelopes – well done to all!”
Results day can also be a "horrible experience"
Legendary Thornhill Academy English teacher Matthew Burton has tweeted his support for any pupil or teacher for whom results day is not such a pleasant experience:
Shelley College pupils celebrate fantastic grades
Some pictures here of Year 11s getting their results earlier at Shelley College.
Shelley College performed 'remarkably well'
Shelley College principal Dave Wadsworth said: “It was amazing to see so many happy students, staff and parents this morning reaping the rewards of three years’ hard work.
“We say to our students that there will be tears on GCSE results day, but let’s make sure they are tears of joy. That has certainly been the case this morning, with maybe a little bit of relief thrown in for good measure!”
He said 25 students achieved on average two grades above their target grades across all their GCSE subjects.
Top performing students were Emma Preston, Maisie Kilner, Shannon Haigh, Ethan Hill and Sam Halstead. based on overall progress.
Mr Wadsworth said it was great to see many pupils achieving grade 9s under the new 9-1 grading system.
He said: “A special mention should go to Naomi Driver our highest performing student, who achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 8. Rachel Hall achieved seven grade 9s and two 7s, Patrick O’Leary six grade 9s and three grade 8s, Grace Jolly six grade 9s and two grade 8s and Tom Saxton 4 grade 9s and six grade 8s.”
The college’s results have improved again for the third consecutive year, he said, adding: “Well done everyone and we are looking forward to seeing many of you in September when you start your sixth form courses.
“Good luck for the future to students who are moving on to apprenticeships, training, employment or an alternative sixth form provider. We are really proud of what you have achieved.”
"Superb" results from Holmfirth High
Some inspiration from a well-known Dewsbury student
Remember Mushy from Educating Yorkshire?
The Thornhill Academy pupil featured on the documentary due to his problems overcoming a stammer, and was helped by English teacher Matthew Burton. Mushy, full name Musharaf Asghar, now does inspirational speaking thanks to Mr Burton.
He’s tweeted this heads up to students picking up their grades today:
Newsome "delighted" with results
We’ve not had the full results from Newsome High yet but the school has issued a statement congratulating all its students.
Headteacher Dean Watkin said: “I am delighted that the hard work of students and staff has been rewarded with this year’s results. All at Newsome High School are very proud that the determination and effort of some of our students has seen outstanding achievement.”
Here were some of the school’s top results:
- Pola Glodek achieved 4 grade 9s, 1 A* and 3 grade 8s
- Casey Cockburn achieved 2 grade 9s and 1 grade 8
- Mary John Aloba achieved 4 grade 8s
- Lilly Morgan achieved 3 grade 8s
- Gabi Sekunda achieved 2 grade 8s and 1 A*
- Manpreet Wadhwa achieved 3 grade 8s
- Romany Youell and Brandon Brown both achieved a grade 8
- 9 students also achieved a dual language
WATCH: Newsome pupils get their results
Here’s a clip of students at Newsome High School getting their grades.
Council's congratulations
Calderdale Council have issued a statement in response to this morning’s exam results.
Clr Megan Swift, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said:
“Well done to everyone receiving their GCSE results. I know how much hard work and commitment young people have put into their studies, and the amount of support that staff and families have given. Talent is one of the things that makes our borough special, and building on this is a key part of the ‘Vision2024’ for Calderdale.”
Batley Grammar School results
These are the full results for Batley Grammar School.
Here are a couple of pictures taken at the school earlier:
Heckmondwike Grammar results
You can see the results for Heckmondwike pupils here.
Here are some pictures sent to us from the school of elated students getting their grades...
Almondbury Community School results
Results are in for Almondbury! You can see them all here.
Pictured: Results from Rastrick
Some lovely images here of students picking up their results at Rastrick High School:
Crossley Heath results are in
Here are the full results for Crossley Health pupils.
Excitement at Rastrick High
Here’s a clip of two students getting their results at Rastrick High School earlier this morning...
Judging by their smiles, it’s all good news!
Explaining the new grading system
Confused about how the new grading system works? You’re not the only one. Traditional A*-G grades were scrapped for certain subjects last year to make way for a new numerical system.
So how does it work? Have a look at our quick guide here.
Good morning
Best of luck if you’re picking up your exam results today!
You can see how schools across Kirklees performed last year here. Stay with us and we’ll be bring you all the latest news, pictures and of course the full results from schools across the district.