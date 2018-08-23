It's the turn of GCSE students as GCSE results are released across the country.

Thousands of teenagers across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be finding out how they've got on in their exams as results are published.

Last week, the Examiner reported on how sixth form students in the area performed better than average as A level results were released nationwide. Teenagers in Kirklees achieved a 98.2% pass rate.

Follow our live updates today as we receive all the latest sets of results from high schools across the district, as well as pictures, advice and much more.

If you are picking up your results today - best of luck to you!

