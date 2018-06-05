Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 5 .

With just over a week to go until the start of the World Cup and the publication of next season's fixtures, the transfer window is hotting up with plenty of players linked to moves.

And after making their first signing of the summer last week with Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer's arrival at the John Smith's Stadium, the Terriers appear to be closing in on the capture of Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City and looking at a return for Terence Kongolo.

Elsewhere, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery appears keen on out-of-contract Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini while it also appears Riyad Mahrez may finally get a move to Manchester City.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the transfer window now open to Premier League clubs.