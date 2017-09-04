Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found a cannabis farm at a house in Lockwood when they were called to a domestic incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard no further action resulted from the original call but when they got into the property in Neale Road they found 52 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said at the time of the visit on November 29 last year, Jareese Judah Jackson was already under a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

Growing equipment found included reflective tents and lighting and the search also revealed a quantity of dried cannabis which had already been harvested with a street value of £2,400, weighing scales and self-seal bags.

Jackson, 34, admitted producing cannabis and common assault in breach of the suspended sentence and was jailed for a total of 44 months.

Deputy Circuit Judge James Spencer QC said the number of plants and quantity of cannabis found supported some commercial gain and his situation was aggravated by the assault while on bail.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A woman has been jailed after she started a fire at her home in Deighton and tried to blame her estranged husband.

Leeds Crown Court heard Cheryl McEwan, who had mental health problems, was already on bail for offences including robbery of a taxi driver and knocking a man over with her car when she rang police on June 27 last year.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said she claimed she was in imminent danger from her ex-husband saying he had threatened to burn the house down with her in it.

She was advised to go to the police station where she could be helped and said she would but failed to do so.

She phoned again later with similar allegations but actually took a taxi to a petrol station in Leeds Road, bought some lighter fluid and returned to her council address in Glenfield Avenue where she started a fire with paper and clothing in the lobby behind the front door.

McEwan, 34, admitted dangerous driving, robbery, theft and arson reckless whether life was endangered and was jailed for a total of four and a half years.

A racist thug who abused police and members of the public at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has been jailed.

Manaver Din hurled a shocking torrent of abuse at crowds enjoying the event then threatened to burn down the homes of police as they tried to arrest him.

Din, who had a history of racially aggravated hate crimes on his record, blamed his drinking problem.

He caught the attention of an off-duty police officer enjoying the festival in St George’s Square late on August 4.

Jailing him for 24 weeks , magistrates told him that his offending showed a pattern of violence and threats with a racist element.

(Image: North East Counter Terrorism Unit)

A Batley man has been sentenced to six years for terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court.

Ghulam Hussain, 30, of Track Road, pleaded guilty last month to two offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006: preparation of terrorist acts.

Following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, Hussain was arrested on November 2, 2016 and was charged on November 7.

The investigation discovered that Hussain had made travel arrangements including purchasing airline tickets and had obtained credit cards fraudulently.

Hussain disclosed to an undercover officer that his intention was to join Daesh (also known as ‘ISIS’, ‘ISIL’, ‘IS’) to fight in Syria and the money from the credit cards would fund this activity.

Hussain was also charged with providing money and advice to an undercover officer, the intention being to assist another to commit an act of terrorism.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Two men who tried to rob a teenager who was on a night out in Huddersfield town centre have been jailed for three years.

Sentencing Aaron Adams and Jamie Johnson at Leeds Crown Court Recorder Toby Hedworth QC said they had been convicted by a jury in July on “the clearest possible evidence of attempted robbery.”

He said Adams saw the 17-year-old outside a club in the early hours of May 16, 2015 “as a soft touch” and he indicated to Johnson to join him.

He was taken towards a shopping precinct with the intention of forcing him to withdraw cash from an ATM machine and the teenager was in fear because he was told one of them had a knife or gun.

A drunk man who spat inside a Starbucks store and then lashed out at hospital staff who later tried to help him has been sentenced to custody.

David Newton was involved in two bizarre incidents which happened just hours apart on February 8, Kirklees magistrates heard.

At just after 8am he walked into the Mirfield branch of the coffee chain and went to the counter to place his order.

Police discovered that Newton was subject to a five-year Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

The order includes 12 prohibitions, including a ban on being drunk in public which Newton was in breach of.

Magistrates heard that Newton, of no fixed address, has been jailed for breaching the order previously.

He is currently serving a four month custodial sentence imposed in July by magistrates in Manchester for a breach of the Asbo.

Newton pleaded guilty to breaching the order, disorderly behaviour, theft and possession of a class B drug.

Magistrates sentenced Newton to four weeks in custody and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis found.

A police dog found a burglar hiding in the cellar of a house in Heckmondwike after a neighbour heard suspicious noises during the night.

Leeds Crown Court heard the couple living at the address in Leeds Old Road were away for the night looking after a relative who was unwell.

Jessica Randell, prosecuting, said in the early hours of July 12 the neighbour called police after hearing banging next door and then seeing a torch light.

An officer attended with his dog at 3.50am and found the front door had been forced open and an untidy search had been made of rooms inside, with drawers and cupboards open and a suitcase on a sofa containing electrical items and devices ready to be taken away.

He shouted a warning he was going to release his dog and when no one replied did so. The dog went into the cellar and at that point Travis Neagle stood up from behind some items and took off the gloves he was wearing dropping them on the floor.

Neagle, 23, of Wood Avenue, Dale Lane Estate, Heckmondwike, admitted the burglary and breaching the suspended sentence and was jailed for three years.

A teenager has been given a further 27 months in custody after a court heard he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Leeds Crown Court heard William Ingham was already serving 40 months in a young offender institution, imposed in April this year for assault, theft and threatening to take revenge on a former partner.

That had included ringing his victim and threatening her on an illicit phone from HMP Doncaster.

Kate Bissett prosecuting said before Ingham’s remand in custody and sentence for those offences he had visited the home of the schoolgirl in July last year.

He had persuaded the girl to sit on a sofa with him before removing her leggings and having sex with her although she said she was a virgin.

When he left he told her not to tell anybody what had happened but she did subsequently tell her mother.

A dangerous drug dealer who almost sliced off the hand of a rival after attacking him with a machete has been locked up for 15 years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Danell Allert left his victim permanently disabled after the weapon cut through bones and an artery.

Jailing Allert, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “Those who carry and use knives as you did and use them to cause serious injury, and injuries that will leave a victim with permanent disability, can expect no mercy when they appear in these courts.”

The machete attack happened in April last year as the victim was walking along White Lee Road, Batley.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Masked men burst into a family's home and threatened them with a gun and knife before demanding gold and jewellery.

One of the intruders at the property in Fairfields, Upper Denby, threatened Ismail Ali Umer and his wife with the weapons.

The prosecution claimed they had knowledge of the family because one of the defendants had fitted the security system at their Huddersfield property and had seen pictures of Shaithi Mahmood in her jewellery.

Sentencing the trio at Leeds Crown Court Judge Sally Cahill QC said she was satisfied that defendant Ako Saleh had instigated the raid by others based on his knowledge of the victims.

“You were key to it and without you it would not have taken place,” she said.

Saleh, 25 of Town Avenue, Huddersfield was found guilty by the jury of robbery and jailed for 15 years, he was cleared of possessing an imitation firearm with intent or having an offensive weapon.

Joel Anthony Bryce, 33 of Leaf Street, Huddersfield a well-known Kirklees DJ known as MC Bonez, was also jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty by the jury on all three charges.

Mohammed Karwan Kadir, 40 of Scarborough Street, Dewsbury, changed his plea to guilty to the three offences after hearing Mrs Mahmood give evidence during the trial. He was jailed for 11 years.

A burglar made an untidy search inside a Dalton house after using a hammer to smash his way inside.

Leeds Crown Court heard Benjamin Craig Matheson broke into the semi-detached house in Albany Road while the occupiers were out on the evening of February 20.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said Matheson gained access by breaking a double glazed UPVC window with the hammer causing an estimated £800 damage.

Once inside he stole £170 cash from a wallet and a Levi jumper which had not been recovered.

After the burglary Matheson went to his sister’s house in Liversedge from where he was subsequently arrested.

Matheson, 35 of Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton was jailed for 18 months after he admitted the burglary on the day he was due to stand trial.

(Image: West Torkshire Police)

A gunman who fired a shot in a crowded Huddersfield nightclub has been jailed for nine years after a fragment of the bullet injured an entirely innocent drinker as he stood at the bar.

Mirfield man Wayne Bucknor, 35, had the weapon hidden inside his zipped up jacket when he managed to get into Kewz Bar without being searched in the early hours of January 31, 2016.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of Bucknor and his accomplice 35-year-old Martin Harriott heading upstairs to a bar and dancefloor area where Bucknor discharged the handgun into the ceiling.

A fragment of the bullet hit unsuspecting clubber Louis Jackson in the face, cutting his left cheek, and the jury also saw footage of the moment he appeared to flinch after being struck.

Police seized drugs worth more than £1,700 after stopping a man leaving a house they were watching in Netherton, a court heard.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said officers were “acting on information” when they began keeping surveillance on the property on November 16 last year.

Initially when they stopped Ashley Patrice they found only a small amount of drugs on him but when he was taken to the police station and asked if he had any more on him he produced two black bags.

Mr Walker told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday) two amounts of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,035 were then discovered inside along with 14.1 grammes of heroin already divided into 72 individual deals which were estimated to have a street value of £720.

Two mobile phones had also been seized and one of them was found to have text messages consistent with street dealing. In addition £455 in cash was found on Patrice.

The court heard he was jailed for 42 months in 2009 for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Patrice, 34 of Harpe Inge, Dalton, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for two years.

A policeman caught a burglar red-handed inside a travel agents after the intruder set the alarm off while breaking in.

Jonathan Furness targeted Althams Travel Services in the Market Place, Dewsbury after it had been locked up for the night on June 24.

The manageress received a call about 5.15am the following morning saying the alarm was sounding.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, said that by the time she arrived at the premises to investigate police were already on the scene.

The officer attending found the rear door had been forced and there had been an untidy search with brochures strewn around the room.

He also found the intruder Jonathan Furness had tried to escape by climbing into the space leading up to the roof, sending pieces of the false ceiling falling down in the process.

The officer was able to reach through and pull Furness down by his legs.

Furness, 37 of Crabtree Avenue, Dale Lane Estate, Heckmondwike admitted burglary and having a bladed article and was jailed for a total of 18 months.