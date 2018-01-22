Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found badly hurt in Lepton over the weekend has sadly died of his injuries, police have confirmed.

The 49-year-old man was found seriously injured on Common End Lane on Saturday. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died last night.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious but police are appealing to hear from anyone who may have any information on the circumstances of the man’s death.

An electrician whose job takes him all over Huddersfield has claimed the worst spot for fly-tipping is virtually on his door step.

Richard Davis says illegal tipping is rife on a patch of land behind Cross Street where he lives with his family in Crosland Moor.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“It’s rife around here and probably the worst place I have known in Huddersfield,” he said. “People are dumping mattresses, household waste, commercial waste and fridge freezers. I have even seen tablets and medication among the piles of rubbish. It is very dangerous.”

Richard, 33, has contacted Kirklees Council several times with information but believes the council does not have the determination to catch and prosecute the culprits.

Doubts have been raised about the viability of a proposed new business park at Clifton.

Calderdale Council says Clifton Business Park and Enterprise Zone could create 1,300 jobs and draw businesses to the 23 units planned for the site off Wakefield Road next to the Holiday Inn hotel.

(Image: West Yorkshire Combined Authority)

It says additional benefits would include easing urban congestion and enable two huge housing developments, 2,000 homes on a 345-acre site off Thornhills Lane and a further 1,200 dwellings on land at Woodhouse across the River Calder.

But residents in Clifton believe the council’s case is flawed and have questioned the economic case for a funding bid to the Department for Transport (DfT) of up to £5m to progress the scheme.

There have been major delays on the M62 this morning.

The first incident was reported by travel partners Inrix to involve two vans and three cars.

A second incident resulted in one lane being closed on the westbound carriage due to an accident between junctions 23 and 22.

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by relegation rivals Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday and some Town fans are now fearing the drop.

Joe Allen and Mame Diouf netted for the hosts in Paul Lambert's first match at the helm to take the Potters to within a point of David Wagner's men in the Premier League table.

Town were well below par on the day and didn't deserve to take any points back to West Yorkshire.

And the result - as well as the performance - led fans to question whether the Terriers will survive the season in the top flight.

