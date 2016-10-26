Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy is happy to let others worry about whether he is playing too many matches.

The on-loan Manchester City midfielder has started 14 times for Town in all competitions and four for Australia this season.

His international outings have been in Perth, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Melbourne with a trip to Thailand with the Socceroos scheduled for the November international break, having been named in the initial 30-man squad.

That adds up to a lot of air miles for the 26-year-old, who has made more completed passes than any other player in the Championship this season.

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Derby County fan gallery?

Town boss David Wagner, whose side are third, left him on the bench against Derby County but after coming on to help Town to a 1-0 home win, he is eyeing a start at Fulham on Saturday.

“I love playing football all the time - I’m not going to complain about it, that’s for sure,” he said.

Looking back at the game, Mooy, who came on after an hour, added: “The lads worked hard.

“When you do the right things, you get rewarded, and that’s what happened.

“I just tried to help the team as much as I can, and I’ll do whatever I am asked to do to make sure it pushes us forward.”

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The win followed two defeats and Mooy added: “That hadn’t happened to us before, so it was good to bounce back.

“It gives the boys confidence and it also means that the fans can stay positive as well, which is great.”

Mooy believes having a seven-day break between the Derby and Fulham matches is helpful.

“It is a good opportunity for the lads to freshen up,” he explained.

“Everyone needs a day off at some time or another. It doesn’t matter what job you do, you need that down time.”