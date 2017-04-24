Form goes out of the window for play-offs

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner believes the form book goes out the window in the lottery of the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

The German head coach's side could guarantee a top six finish with a win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

And despite seeing an automatic promotion charge falter over the past month as the side slipped down the table, Wagner has no concerns over Town's momentum should they secure their place in the end-of-season knock-out competition.

As it stands, his team have the worst league form out of the current top six, claiming just 13 points from last 10 games - beginning with the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last month.

Town's points have come with wins against Aston Villa , Brentford , Norwich City and Preston North End with their solitary draw away to Derby County on Easter Monday.

Last weekend's heavy 4-1 home defeat to high-flying Fulham came after similar poor performances at the hands of Bristol City , Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest .

“Everybody is speaking about this,” said David Wagner ahead of the clash against Wolves. “But for me, momentum and form is not the most important thing.”

“The Play-Offs are a totally different and new competition and everything is reset to zero.

“I have no concerns about form – the only concerns I have are about making the step towards the Play-Offs.

“And the game tomorrow and the games after that to ensure we collect the points to make it 100% certain."