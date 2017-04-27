Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has some thinking to do before launching Huddersfield Town into the play-offs for a shot at reaching the Premier League.

With two more matches to navigate before the excitement of the post-season knockout, various factors will be in the head coach’s mind – important factors.

Firstly, he needs to make sure Town pick up no major injuries in the final two Championship matches against Birmingham City on Saturday and Cardiff City the following Sunday lunchtime.

It’s vital Wagner has all his main players to select from when it comes to the crunch of the two-legged play-off semi-finals.

So to get Tommy Smith and Elias Kachunga back into the mix against Harry Redknapp’s Blues this weekend and for the final match against Neil Warnock’s visitors would be a big relief.

It’s already been illustrated how important it’s been to get Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown back into the side, so Smith and leading scorer Kachunga are now vital additions.

Wagner will also be keen to ensure his entire playing squad are at their performance best – playing with intensity and a high tempo when it comes to the play-offs.

It remains to be seen whether he decides to rest key players or whether he decides to play them through in a bid to hit the ground running for those semi-final legs.

He’s always said momentum counts for nothing at this stage and he’s right, to a certain degree, but the German has to make sure Town are producing their best front-foot football when the four qualifiers eventually do battle – no matter who Town end up playing.

Town need to have pace in their game from minute one, not only from an attacking point of view, but in their thoughts and deeds in midfield and defence as well

When Town don’t play high-tempo football they tend to struggle, and they also need to be attacking the opposition in every aspect of the game

They will get a severe examination of that quality at St Andrew’s, where a home sell-out crowd will be determined to cheer Birmingham to a vital victory.

The Blues are just two points above the drop zone with two matches to play and, having lost to bitter rivals Aston Villa – Birmingham haven’t won in 10 outings, leading to the resignation of previous boss Gianfranco Zola – they will be focused on trying to mark Redknapp’s first home game with a win.

Birmingham are hampered by the loss of defender Paul Robinson, who has been suspended by the FA for three matches for violent conduct against Villa, but Town certainly can’t take the assignment lightly.

With the whole squad keen to be involved as Town chase a place in the top flight for the first time in 45 years, you’d have to hope they won’t.

Everyone on the roster could have a pivotal role to play as this closing chapter unfolds – and players shouldn’t need any more driving motivation than that.