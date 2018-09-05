Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the criminals who were convicted and handed jail sentences for their crimes in Huddersfield and Kirklees in August.

Those locked up last month include a man who used a vibrator on a child, a pervert who abused a child for six years and a pair of would-be-burglars who tried to steal from a drug dealer but got the wrong house.

There's also two drug addicts who raided a Halifax department store, an alcoholic who stabbed his brother and a sports centre worker who secretly filmed children in the changing rooms.

Watch the video for a round-up of the criminals jailed in August and read below for more information about their crimes.

These cases were heard at Leeds Crown Court and Bradford Crown Court.

Man jailed after buying vibrator and using it on child

This cases involved 31-year-old father Daniel Brown, of Sunny Heys Road in Meltham, who bought a pink vibrator from Anne Summers in Huddersfield last year.

He then used it on a young girl.

The offending came to light when the girl's mother found the vibrator in her handbag and asked her where it came from.

The victim said Brown had told her not to tell her mother, but he had bought it and used it on her belly and thighs.

He was jailed for twelve-and-a-half months and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Alcoholic drank while on anti-depressants and stabbed his brother

An alcoholic who suffers from an emotionally unstable personality disorder stabbed his brother in the chest after drinking while on medication.

Daniel O'Neil attacked his older brother Gavin with a kitchen knife. The court heard how the victim was lucky to survive the four-inch-deep wound to the right side of his chest.

Jailing the defendant for four years and one month, Recorder Richard Woolfall said: "It's only luck really that your brother is still walking around and luck that he was not more seriously injured."

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Pervert jailed for abusing 'defenceless' child over six years

A 'corrosive and corrupt' pervert who abused a young 'defenceless' child has been jailed for eight years.

David Shaw, also known as Barry, used the girl as a 'sexual play thing' for six years, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Years after the abuse had ended and she was struggling to cope, he gave her more than £20,000 to 'improve her lifestyle'.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Duo tried to steal from drug dealer but got the wrong house

Harbans Sandhu, 43, and Francyne Newell, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary after they broke into a mother and daughter's home.

They said they were trying to steal from a drug dealer in the area but had got the wrong property.

Sandhu, of Wakefield Road, Waterloo, was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Newell, of Shepherds Grove, Deighton, was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Drug addicts smashed their way into Harveys of Halifax in £5,000 raid

A judge jailed two drug addicts after they smashed their way into a family-run department store which has been repeatedly targeted by intruders over the last five months.

Mark McPhee, 46, and 50-year-old Paul Woolley, both from Halifax were both jailed for two years for the £5,000 raid on Harveys of Halifax.

The managing director of Harveys had previously appealed for help from the public after a series of raids had cost them about £70,000 in stolen property.

Sports centre worker secretly filmed children in changing rooms and sexually assaulted young girl

Darren Senior secretly filmed children and women in changing rooms and toilets at the Tong Recreation Centre in Bradford while he was employed as duty manager.

The 42-year-old Dewsbury man also lied about the female changing rooms being out order so a family would have to change in the men's.

While parents were showering nearby he brazenly went in and sexually assaulted young daughter.

The judge sentenced him to more than five years in prison.

Car wash boss drove down a private road and attacked employee with a blade

Former Dalton man Nooradeen Babany, 47, who runs the Bubbles Car Wash on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton , lashed out at 35-year-old Mazen Ali with the blade from a pair of shears during an early morning row on their way to work.

Babany, who had been living in a caravan at the car wash, was cleared by a jury of wounding Mr Ali with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, but he was found guilty of unlawful wounding and possessing a bladed article and sentenced to 28 months in jail.

Drug dealer sent back to prison after he threatened ex-wife on Instagram

A Thornton Lodge man who refused to leave his ex-wife alone has been jailed.

Hoger Rashid, of Thorn Road, was found sitting on the wall outside the victim’s home in Crosland Moor, a number of times.

The 31-year-old then messaged her via Instagram and she took one of these as threatening as he stated that he would shatter her family, warning: “You’re all f****d up now.”

He pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a non-molestation order and was jailed for 28 days.

'Pathetic' man split innocent pub-goer's head open with barstool

An innocent pub-goer had her head "split open" when she was hit with a bar stool during a disturbance at a Halifax pub.

The woman had been sat at a table enjoying a night out at the White Horse pub when drunken yob Daniel Briggs threw the stool across the pub and struck her on the head.

The judge described Briggs' behaviour as "pathetic" as he jailed him for 16 months for the assault with an additional two months for breaching the previous sentences.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Shoplifter begs magistrates to send him to jail so that he can get free from drugs

A persistent offender who turned to drugs after finding his partner dead begged magistrates to send him to prison to help him get clean.

Dean Collins, of Greenwood Street in Primrose Hill, said he wanted to be locked up to detox from his substance misuse and finally get the help he needed.

Sentencing Collins to eight weeks in custody for a theft from Boots, bench chairman Graham Commons said that he felt there was a gap in the criminal system to deal with people like him.

'What are you plastic pigs going to do?' said suspected shoplifter to female PCSOs

A man jailed over his vile abuse towards Police Community Support Officers laughed and said ‘nice one’ as he was led into custody.

Brett Ryan’s bizarre reaction came as he was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody after labelling the two female officers ‘plastic pigs’ and threatening to spit in their faces.

The incident happened on May 2 after the 31-year-old was detained at Wilko in Dewsbury on suspicion of shoplifting.

When magistrates jailed him for a total of 18 weeks he threw his head back and laughed and questioned: “Is that it? Can’t you give me longer?”

Police had to pepper spray man twice when he kicked off on a bus

Police were initially called by security staff at Dewsbury Bus Station because there was a group of youths refusing to leave one of the buses.

While one of the officers was talking to a young female on the bus he was approached by 21-year-old Khevin Ngibi.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates: “At that point he stood in front of the officer in the aisle and shouted: ‘Get off this bus!’.

“Without any warning Ngibi punched him in the face, causing him to fall backwards and giving him a black eye.”

They jailed Ngibi for 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 to the officer upon his release from custody.

Thief who repeatedly targeted a Huddersfield retail park is jailed for nine months

Calvin Smith targeted Boots in Great Northern Retail Park three times just weeks after being handed the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after committing a string of shop thefts and assaulting a security guard.

The 32-year-old was jailed for a total of 38 weeks and will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

Ex-con stole from Asda after he jumped off the bus on his way home from prison

Joshua Allsop had only been free for a couple of hours when he exited the bus bringing him back to Huddersfield at Dewsbury.

The 27-year-old was then detained by a member of the public who caught him stealing two crates of Corona lager from the Mill Street West store.

Magistrates slammed his “appalling record” and sentenced him to a further eight weeks in custody.