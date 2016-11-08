Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After finishing the 2015/16 season in disappointing fashion, David Wagner quickly went about re-shaping Huddersfield Town for the following campaign.

A busy summer saw a number of comings and goings at the John Smith's Stadium beginning with the news Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie, Jack Senior, Fraser Harsfall and Tadhg Ryan all had the option of an additional year activated in their contracts.

In contrast, released from the club were James Vaughan, Ishmael Miller, Karim Matmour, Lloyd Allinson and Duane Holmes as well as a host of Academy players.

No less than 13 new faces were then brought into the squad which also Town's smash their transfer record when they signed Christopher Schindler from TSV 1860 Munich for £1.8m.

Pre-season saw friendlies against the likes of Oldham, Guiseley and Rochdale away as well as a showpiece game at the John Smith's Stadium to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

The new SkyBet Championship season soon came around but no-one could imagine the start David Wagner's newly-assembled squad would make...

August

Town's opening day opponent couldn't have been a worse one in some fans' eye's - Brentford at home, the team they had lost 5-1 against just three months previous.

Yet it was already abundantly clear Town were a different side this time out, recording a rare opening day victory with new signings Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer helping David Wagner's team to a 2-1 victory.

Next up was an EFL Cup tie away at Shrewsbury Town, a game which the team lost 2-1 in what was to be a minor blip to a fantastic start to the campaign.

In one of David Wagner's best results as Town manager, the German took his side to St James' Park and claimed a brilliant 2-1 win over Newcastle United to send the Town fans inside the stadium into raptures.

After the sensational victory it was another tough away trip away to Aston Villa - step forward Michael Hefele. The big German centre back thrown on with minutes to spare with the side losing 1-0.

In one of the most bizarre goals of David Wagner's tenure, a clearance by Villa's keepers bounced off Hefele's backside to earn Town a remarkable 1-1 draw.

Town then beat Barnsley at home 2-1 through the unlikeliest scorers of Chris Lowe and Jonathan Hogg before rounding off the month with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

September

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on his best Town moments Share this video Watch Next

The previous month's momentum continued as David Wagner worked his magic at Elland Road once again - Aaron Mooy crashing in a 55th minute winner over near neighbours Leeds United.

Although a loss to Brighton & Hove Albion away proceeded, nothing was going to get in the way of Town's positive start to the season as they went on to beat QPR 2-1 at home with Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga on the scoresheet.

Town's next game was an away trip to Reading, a disappointing and frustrating 1-0 defeat which also saw Rajiv van La Parra sent off for two bookable offences.

However Town once again bounced back a week later as goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells gave the side a 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

October

The month started well enough with a 1-0 win at Ipswich Town, Christopher Schindler scoring from a perfect Aaron Mooy corner.

Town then went on to lose the next two games on the spin - a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday which was shown live on Sky TV and then a poor mid-week showing against Preston North End at Deepdale giving the hosts a 3-1 win.

Enduring their first real test of the season, once again Town's resolve came to the fore, winning 1-0 at home to Derby County in the dying moments of Town's next game.

However, no-one could foresee what was to come next though as Huddersfield Town were hammered 5-0 away to Fulham FC at Craven Cottage – the heaviest defeat of the David Wagner reign.

November

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on the Town project being 'on track' Share this video Watch Next

Once again Town needed a big reaction after the horror show at Craven Cottage and David Wagner's men did not disappoint at home to Birmingham City.

Although only managing a 1-1 draw against their Midlands opponents, it was more a case of 'Normal Service Resumed' as the third international break of the season began.

The Examiner are bringing you a series of articles each day celebrating David Wagner's one-year anniversary at Huddersfield Town. Check back tomorrow as we bring you more, including how the 'Wagner Revolution' has impacted on Town's attendances.