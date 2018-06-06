Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even before the curtain came down on the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, the transfer rumour mill was already in overdrive as to who Huddersfield Town may sign this summer.

Speculation, fuelled by social media, is part and parcel of the modern game with it often hard to see through the smoke and mirrors as to what could be viewed as 'the real deal'.

With this in mind, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton has assessed all the players the Terriers have been linked with from credible media outlets.

Check them all out below and have your say as to whether you'd like to see any of them at the club this summer in our interactive poll....



Player: James Maddison

Club: Norwich City

Position: Attacking Midfield

Age: 21

Expected Transfer Fee: £15m

Original Link: The Sun

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 3 out of 5 - There seems to be genuine interest in the youngster and he would certainly fit the mode of Town's transfer recruitment of young, hungry players.

However, with Leicester City also circling, the Terriers could miss out.

Player: Anthony Limbombe

Club: Club Brugge

Position: Left Midfield

Age: 23

Expected Transfer Fee: £13m

Original Link: Het Laatste Nieuws (Belgium)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 1 out of 5 – Fits the bill in terms of the Terriers needing a pacy winger this summer but with Ramadan Sobhi targeted, this one seems a non-starter.

Player: Donis Avdijaj

Club: Schalke

Position: Striker

Age: 21

Expected Transfer Fee: £2.5m

Original Link: The Daily Mail

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 2 out of 5 – Another young player with something to prove while the price would be right for the club.

However, with Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre at the club already, the problem isn't necessarily the forward line, more the supply to it.

Player: Harry Wilson

Club: Liverpool

Position: Right Midfield

Age: 21

Expected Transfer Fee: Loan Deal

Original Link: The Sun

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 2 out of 5 – The David Wagner-Jurgen Klopp link is more than likely to be the driving force for this rumour although the Terriers certainly could do with reinforcements on the right-side of midfield.

However, a player with more first-team experience would probably be a more viable option ahead of another gruelling top-flight battle.



Player: Xherdan Shaqiri

Club: Stoke City

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Expected Transfer Fee: £12m

Original Link: The Guardian

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 0 out of 5 – Would certainly be Box Office purchase and although the price might be reasonable, the wages wouldn't be.

Player: Niclas Fullkrug

Club: Hannover 96

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Expected Transfer Fee: £13m

Original Link: Sportbuzzer (Germany)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 1 out of 5 – A player in form and with plenty of scope to develop, he is perhaps too similar to what Huddersfield Town already have at the club.

Player: Yassine Benzia

Club: Lille

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 23

Expected Transfer Fee: £5m

Original Link: L'Equipe (France)

Examiner Verdict/Rating : 1 out of 5 – A player full of promised but lacking in confidence, he could benefit from a new start somewhere else.

However, it is unlikely to be the John Smith's Stadium with the lack of Premier League experience the main stumbling block.

Player: Terence Kongolo

Club: AS Monaco

Position: Left-Back/Central Defender

Age: 24

Expected Transfer Fee: £13m

Original Link: France Football (France)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 4 out of 5 – A revelation during his loan spell at the club, the price seems fair and the player enjoyed his time in West Yorkshire.

The club will be doing everything they can to make a permanent deal happen as soon as possible.

Player: Andre Silva

Club: AC Milan

Position: Forward

Age: 22

Expected Transfer Fee: £27m

Original Link: SKY Sports

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 0 out of 5 – Dubbed the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese crown, the valuation and expected wages would be too high for any serious bid for the player.

Player: Charles Traore

Club: Troyes

Position: Left-Back

Age: 26

Expected Transfer Fee: £2m

Original Link: L'Equipe (France)

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 1 out of 5 – Wanting away from the Stade de l'Aube after relegation from Ligue 1, a deal with Huddersfield Town is unlikely with attention fully on Terence Kongolo and Chris Lowe and Scott Malone already at the club.

Player: Ramadan Sobhi

Club: Stoke City

Position: Left Midfield

Age: 21

Expected Transfer Fee: NA

Original Link: Egypt FA

Examiner Verdict/Rating: 5 out of 5 – The player has already had a medical at PPG Canalside with it appearing just a matter of time until the deal is announced.

With Egypt participating in the World Cup which kicks-off in earnest next week – expect all parties to be keen to get it over the line as soon as possible.