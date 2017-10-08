Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

(Image: WYP)

A burglar has been jailed for four years after he was convicted of a raid on a house in Clayton West.

Daniel Peter Geddes was unanimously found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday) of the burglary in the early hours of March 2 at the address in the High Street and of theft of the occupant’s Ford S-Max car.

A second defendant, Simon Andrew Mitchell, had already admitted both charges.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Malcolm Davis-White QC said the occupier was in bed by 11pm on the evening of March 1 and got up the following morning to find his home had been entered.

After the verdicts the jury heard Geddes had 28 convictions for 63 offences including 12 previous burglaries. Mitchell had 33 convictions for 60 offences, the majority of which were theft and he had no previous for burglary.

Geddes, 41 of Crown Street, Brighouse, was jailed for four years for burglary and theft of the car and given a further one month consecutive for handling a television set stolen in another burglary.

Mitchell, 44 of Millroyd Mill, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse was jailed for a total of two years six months.

A banned driver has been jailed after he was involved in a police chase with his seven month pregnant girlfriend as his passenger.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers decided to follow Ryan Hurley’s Vauxhall Corsa after hearing the screeching of tyres as he passed their car parked in Garnet Street, Staincliffe, on May 26.

As he went by he also turned his face away as though he did not want to be recognised, Duncan Ritchie prosecuting told the court

Hurley, 30 of Chidswell Gardens, Dewsbury, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with cocaine over the prescribed limit.

Jailing him for a total of 15 months and disqualifying him for three years after his release, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said it was a blessing no one was seriously injured.

A teenager who used a baseball bat to rob two schoolboys as they walked along a disused railway line has been jailed.

The 17-year-old claimed that a drug debt forced him to threaten the two boys in Earlsheaton Tunnel.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, came across the two boys on the route forming part of the Spen Valley Greenway on March 23.

The teenager told the youth bench of magistrates that he owed money for his cannabis problem and felt intimidated into committing the offences to pay off his debt.

But they described the double robbery as very nasty, as the incident was likely prolonged and involved the deliberate targeting of young people.

They sentenced him to an eight month detention and training order.

A judge has jailed two Huddersfield men for 13 years each after they were convicted of leaving a Lindley hairdresser with life-changing injuries.

Joshua Gibbon, 25 of Quarmby Road, Quarmby and Aaron Holroyd, 24 of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe, were both unanimously found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday afternoon of causing grievous bodily harm to Marcus Sewell-Fletcher.

They were both found not guilty on a second charge of arson at his salon in Acre Street being reckless whether life was endangered on February 18.

Sentencing the defendants the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said the court had not yet heard the truth about what happened but: “What you did on that night was a most dreadful thing, possibly you two now recognise that.

“You kicked and beat Marcus Fletcher in a most savage way. You did this in his own business premises, a business he had been building up over years and was rightly proud of.”

A man has been jailed after setting fire to his terraced home having sent his mother a goodbye text.

Leeds Crown Court heard 33-year-old Arron David Cooper was rescued after neighbours rang the emergency services.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, told the court today it was about 10.20pm on June 30 when a man heard an alarm and thought it was a dentist’s property being burgled at the end of Mortimer Street in Cleckheaton.

He alerted the police but meanwhile his wife had smelled smoke upstairs and was concerned for their two children. They went out the back of the property and could see smoke from Cooper’s home.

Another neighbour had also realised there was a fire and had phoned the fire brigade.

Cooper admitted arson being reckless whether lives were endangered and was jailed for three and a half years.

A drug addict who stole a charity box and £1200 in cash from an Elland bar has been been jailed for his latest crime spree.

Prolific offender Craig Robins, 43, grabbed the box and a bag containing the £1,200 float after sneaking into the Caddy Shack Bar 14 months ago.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Robins, who had 29 convictions for 60 offences on his record, was caught on CCTV, but he was not arrested over the burglary until he committed more crimes in January.

He was jailed for a total of 28 months after he admitted seven burglaries, two attempted burglaries, theft from a dwelling and production of cannabis.

A man's theft of a Kit Kat cost him dearly as he was sent back to prison for a year.

Shaun Morris was released from prison on licence part way through his two-year sentence for robbery.

He went to stay at Edgerton Guest House, which Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard accommodates offenders upon their release from custody.

The 47-year-old was then caught stealing the chocolate bar and homemade sandwich from a fellow resident.

The theft saw him recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence and he will not be released until May next year .

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A scaffolder who climbed up a drainpipe at his ex’s home and smashed a window after seeing her with her new boyfriend has been jailed for a total of 18 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 21-year-old Joseph Wood was already in trouble for an earlier assault on the same complainant when she was woken by the sound of stones hitting her bedroom window on August 16 this year.

She discovered Wood had climbed up the drainpipe outside her house in Booth Street, Cleckheaton . He shouted abuse at her and her new partner who was also present.

She then heard the bedroom window smash before Wood ran off.

Wood, of Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge , admitted criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody. He was found guilty of assault by beating and breaching the restraining order.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said the breach was flagrant and the assault was serious.

A former teacher has been jailed for having sex with a pupil.

Darren Fisher, 40, of Woodlands Grove, Halifax, was sentenced to five years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday.

He previously pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child and six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a person under the age of 18 whilst in a position of trust.

The court heard how the teacher - who worked at a school in Oldham at the time of the offences - would send the girl e-mails and text messages which became sexually inappropriate.

He would then take her in his car to locations across Greater Manchester, including car parks and lay-bys, where they would have sex.

A teenager who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before crashing it fled from court after being told that he faced being locked up.

District Judge Michael Fanning did decide to jail Philip Pickering for his “awful driving” which saw him smash into a garden wall with a 14-year-old passenger still inside the vehicle.

But as he retired to consider the sentence the 18-year-old declared: “I’m not going to prison” – before storming out of Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The drama unfolded after the Huddersfield court heard how the teenager led police on a prolonged chase through residential streets, reaching speeds of 85mph before finally losing control of the Ford Focus stolen from a delivery driver earlier the same day.

Pickering, of Arncliffe Road in Batley, claimed that he planned to move away from the area to avoid the friends who had been a bad influence on him.

Judge Fanning issued a warrant for his arrest when he ran from the courtroom as he left briefly to deliberate his sentence.

He sentenced Pickering to 26 weeks in custody.

A man from Berry Brow who tried to rob a shopkeeper of a mobile phone has been jailed for 12 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mohammed Naveed Karim went into Simply Mobiles in Dewsbury on February 17 and asked to see an iPhone 6 from a display cabinet.

Tony Kelbrick, prosecuting, said the owner knew the defendant as Naveed and that he had a conviction for shoplifting so he refused to get it out until the customer showed he had the money to pay for it.

Karim said he wanted to try out his SIM card in the phone and again asked to see it. When his request was again refused he went round the back of the counter demanding the phone and pushing the assistant.

He tried to grab the phone himself and when he failed he ran off, jumping into a taxi outside and left.

Karim, 30, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, admitted attempted robbery and theft and was jailed for 12 months.

A child molester, caught with a schoolgirl, was wearing nothing but a dressing gown with a condom and tissues in the pockets.

Paul Lawrence groomed and abused his victim repeatedly before taking pictures of his depraved acts.

Lawrence, 56, of Whitegate Road, Holmfirth, bought numerous expensive gifts for the 'particularly vulnerable child', Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Her mother, however, became suspicious and Lawrence, formerly of Southport, Lancashire, was caught with the girl when police raided his home.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Lawrence also admitted two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child.

Lawrence showed no emotion in the dock as Judge Teague jailed him for six years and nine months.

The judge told him to sign on the Sex Offenders Register and comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

(Image: Lancashire Police)

Two men have been jailed for more than 25 years for a “truly horrific” sex attack on a woman.

The victim was raped and sexually assaulted by William Kelly after meeting in a bar, before he and Steven Williams took her back to a hotel where she endured more abuse.

Williams, 49, of The Combs, Dewsbury, denied three offences of rape and two of sexual assault following the attack in Blackpool last April, but was convicted after making his victim relive the traumatic attack at trial earlier this year.

He was caged for 14 years at Preston Crown Court.

Co-defendant Kelly, 46, from Blackpool, was given 12 years after pleading guilty to four counts of rape and sexual assault.

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years after police seized crack cocaine and heroin at his home.

Months before a search warrant was executed at the address of 37-year-old Akbar Ali in Park Drive, Gledholt, officers had also seen him hand over to another motorist a bag containing £57,000 in cash which was contaminated with traces of Class A drugs.

Ali admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Jailing him, Recorder Bryan Cox QC said the evidence recovered indicated his “concerted involvement in drug dealing.”

A man has been jailed over his “flagrant breach” of a court order.

Banares Hussain, of Church Street in Paddock, pleaded guilty to breaching his post-sentence supervision requirements.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 46-year-old failed to show for office-based appointments on April 12 and 19.

The court was told that he hadn’t been in touch with the probation service since February.

His solicitor Marnat Ali explained that he missed appointments after several of his family members were attacked by people with machetes.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Hussain that he was sending him back to prison for 14 days.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The grieving family of a mum murdered by her partner say they will never forgive him for the nightmare they are suffering.

As Mark Minott was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years at Leeds Crown Court for his horrific attack on Beverley Robinson Hudson, 42, as well as stabbing her daughter Nateesha in the early hours of February 23, Beverley’s mother Rosalie Frame said: “We are a broken family.”

She added: “My own feelings cannot be expressed in words. I do not think I will ever get over losing Beverley and ever come to terms with the way she died.”

Ordering 41-year-old Minott to serve a minimum of 19 years in jail minus days spent on remand, Judge Guy Kearl QC described his attack on Beverley as “ferocious and frenzied.”

He had inflicted 22 wounds to Beverley, breaking two knives in the process.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A burglar was caught after leaving DNA at some of the properties he targeted in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard on July 5 Dean Wharam threw a paving slab through the bottom panel of the glass front door at a house in Norwood Road, Birkby.

When he could not get in there he then used a house brick to break glass in the kitchen door to gain entry but left a critical smear of blood as he stole cash, jewellery and a tablet electronic device before leaving.

The following day he broke into a house in Mountjoy Road, Edgerton, while the victims were away on holiday.

Wharam, 32 of Cromarty Avenue, Crosland Moor, admitted three burglaries and asked for three other burglaries to be taken into consideration. He was jailed for 876 days – almost two-and-a-half years.

A banned driver who crashed head-on into a taxi during a high-speed pursuit in Elland has been warned by a judge that the next time he may kill someone.

Reece Smith, 26, was still on prison licence for a previous dangerous driving incident in Elland when police officers spotted him behind the wheel of an MG ZR “hot-hatch” last month.

Judge Jonathan Rose was shown in-car footage from one of the two police cars involved in the late-night pursuit which ended with Smith crashing the MG into a taxi as he turned into Whitwell Green Lane.

Prosecutor Ciara Riordan said Smith, who was uninsured and still subject to a 30-month driving ban imposed in June last year, was removed from the car and found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Smith pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

Jailing Smith for 14 months Judge Rose explained that the maximum sentence allowed by law for dangerous driving was two years and although the incident was a bad one it was not the worst of its kind.

A ‘sex predator’ posed as a Justin Bieber lookalike before luring schoolgirls into sending him indecent images over webcams.

Yohann Ramchelawon, 30, was arrested in Huddersfield and brought to justice thanks to the courage of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

She told police that someone she believed was a boy called ‘Ryan Smith’ had asked her during an online chat to send him naked pictures.

It emerged that Ramchelawon concealed his true identity behind a photo of a teenage boy he took from the internet.

He also used bogus social media profiles, in which he claimed to be a lookalike of the pop star, as well as many aliases to groom children across the country.

Ramchelawon, who was arrested in Huddersfield in March, was convicted of two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual acts, eight counts of possessing indecent images of children and two of distributing the images. He was also convicted of sexual assaulting a six-year-old girl and at Stafford Crown Court, jailed for 15 years.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Three men have been given extended jail sentences for their part in the shooting of a drug dealer who survived being hit in the chest.

Judge Guy Kearl QC described Hasnain Khan, Owais Ashfaq and Ahmed Mohammed as dangerous young men when he sentenced them at Leeds Crown Court for the premeditated attack on Aftab Khan on February 1 this year.

He was shot in his car in front of his horrified girlfriend after being lured to Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, for a drug deal.

The trio were also sentenced for other offences the same night when they threatened motorists at gunpoint to steal a replacement getaway car after their vehicle was damaged as Mr Khan escaped.

Hasnain Khan, 19 of Carrington Street, Bradford and Mohammed, 18 of Bowling Green Lane, Longsight, Manchester were each sentenced to 15 years in custody with an extended five years on licence.

They were both acquitted of attempting to murder Mr Khan but found guilty by a jury of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted robbery of a couple in a car and robbery of another motorist.

Judge Kearl said he was satisfied Khan was organising “and pulling the strings” of those involved while from the description of the shooter it was Mohammed who had travelled across the Pennines who actually fired the gun.

Owais Ashfaq, 18 of Gladstone Street, Barkerend, Bradford was sentenced to 17 years in custody with five years extended licence.

Two friends who masterminded a £450,000 drugs conspiracy involving a drug stronger than heroin have been jailed for more than 18 years.

Huddersfield computer programmer Aarron Gledhill helped university friend Ross Brennan import the potent Class A drug fentanyl - considered to be as much as 100 times more potent than heroin - before selling it on the dark web.

The pair made vast profits from the three-year scheme, operated from Brennan’s flat in York.

A judge described Brennan as a “sophisticated and arrogant 21st century criminal” as he jailed the pair.

Brennan was jailed for 13 years and eight months for his part in the conspiracy after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import and supply class A drugs and money laundering. He also admitted making and distributing indecent images of children which were found during forensic examinations of his computer.

Gledhill received four years and seven months after also pleading guilty.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A man has been jailed for 40 months after he twice burgled his former partner’s home in Cleckheaton stealing property while she was out.

Jake Glenn Hunt also drove off in her car without permission on two occasions after he had been drinking.

Peter Yates prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court the first time Hunt did that was on July 6.

Hunt, 24, of Sykes Street, Cleckheaton, admitted two charges of burglary, two of theft, two of fraud, two of taking without consent, one charge of common assault, one of driving over the alcohol limit, one of being in charge of a vehicle over the limit, two of having no insurance and two of having no driving licence. He was disqualified for 37 months.

An alcoholic who repeatedly ignored an order not to drink in public was jailed – as a District Judge labelled him “a member of the Huddersfield town centre nuisance drinkers’ club.”

Desmond Ryan, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, had more than 100 offences to his name.

He turned 60 days after sentence and spent his birthday in jail after Judge Michael Fanning grew tired of his inability to comply with court and community orders.

Most of Ryan’s offending is related to his constant breaches of Anti-Social Behaviour Orders and, more recently, his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Judge Fanning jailed Ryan for a total of 10 weeks.

A banned driver has been jailed after leading police on a chase while still on licence from a previous prison term for the same offence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Luke Craven was seen driving a Vauxhall Corsa through a red light at the junction of White Lee Road and Common Road in Batley on the evening of August 5.

Officers began to follow and indicated to him to stop and initially he did but then set off again as the police car got closer.

Craven, 23 of Howley Walk, Batley, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance and possessing cocaine.

He was jailed for 16 months.

A man with learning difficulties has been jailed after he sent sexual messages to schoolgirls on the internet.

Adam Wilby was unaware that two out of three girls he was contacting were actually fake profiles set up by vigilante paedophile hunters.

Michael Morley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court Wilby’s offending began in November 2015 when he contacted a genuine 13-year-old via Facebook.

During their exchange he asked if she was pretty, told her not to tell her mother about him, asked if she was a virgin and what underwear she wore.

Wilby, now 26 of Walkley Terrace, Heckmondwike, admitted three charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Jailing him for a total of 12 months, Deputy Circuit Judge James Spencer QC said he accepted Wilby had developmental difficulties but “you need to be reminded this kind of activity is criminal.”