And now thanks to police, courts and juries, these criminals are off the streets of Huddersfield.

January

George James Thorley, 67, of Hangingstone Road, Berry Brow, was jailed for sexually abusing two four-year-old girls.

Kelvin Chanestsa, 34, of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Lockwood, was locked up for attacking his friend in the street with two kitchen knives.

Jamie Edwin Jackson, of Rouse Mill Lane, Batley , bit off part of his friend's nose during a night out in Dewsbury. He went to prison for four years and nine months.

February

Mohamed Rafiq, 30, of Oastler Avenue, Springwood , was jailed for 12 years and Rizwan Shakoor, 31, of Marlington Drive, Sheepridge, 10 years and seven months, for their part in an organised gang selling guns and ammunition.

Thomas Jessop, 28, of Blenheim Chase, Scissett , was jailed for causing the death by dangerous driving of 34-year-old David Thompson.

James Taylor, 34 of Staincross Avenue, Crosland Moor , stamped on his partner's head, fracturing her eye socket. He was jailed for 12 months.

Huddersfield Town fan Reece McLaren, 21, of Darbyfields, Golcar , was jailed for 20 weeks and banned from all football for EIGHT years after an unprovoked attack on a group of teenagers.

Scott Lister pointed a handgun in the faces of two jewellery store staff in a lunchtime smash-and-grab - and went to prison for six years.

Lister, of West Parade, Halifax, was was described as looking like “a madman” when he ordered the two women to get on the floor during a terrifying lunchtime raid at the Kingston Jewellers in the town in 2016.

Businessman Malcolm Leslie Forsyth, 61, was jailed for a £78,000 benefits fraud which amounted to a "staggering amount of dishonesty".

Manzoor Hassan, 36, of Bland Street, Lockwood, groomed a vulnerable schoolgirl into becoming infatuated with him before sending her out to work as a prostitute. Hassan was looked up for seven and a half years. The victim told the court in a statement: “This man has stripped me of my childhood.”

March

Rogue traders Robert Morrison and Paul Towers put £2.5 million from customers through a cash shop without paying a single penny in income tax.

At one point their firm Resinways was the most complained about to Trading Standards in the country for tarmacking and paving.

Victims included a contract with a 94-year-old man who was almost blind. He was a second world war RAF veteran from East Yorkshire who could not read the details he signed.

A jewellery gang were jailed this month for a violent ram raid on Neimantas jewellers in Brighouse which members of the public tried to stop.

William Cochrane, Richard Cochrane and Scott Lister were caught on CCTV ramming a black Jaguar into the shop - before 66-year-old Sandra Bottomley, who works next door - tried to stop them getting away with watches.

Cochrane, 39, was jailed for a total of nine-and-a-half years after Bradford Crown Court heard how he had gone into the Halifax premises with gunman Scott Lister and grabbed thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

April

Benjamyn Lilley tried to murder his girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck with a carving fork and scissors.

He was jailed for life after being found guilty by a jury.

The judge told Lilley, of Jim Lane, Marsh, he was dangerous and a risk to any future partners.

May

Deighton man Simon Harrison, 34, has been jailed for 12 years after a jury found him guilty of a series of sex offences against a young girl.

Harrison, of Riddings Rise, was convicted of the charges following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and this morning Judge Mushtaq Khokhar sentenced him for his crimes against the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

During a hearing held at Bradford Crown Court the judge said Harrison’s offending had included oral rape of the girl, who was under 13, attempted rape and various types of sexual assaults.

Bristow and Peters were jailed for more than 14 years for a string of historic child sex abuse offences.

Andrew Bristow, 48, and Michael Peters, 71, were locked up for eight-and-a-half years and six years respectively for offences committed in West Yorkshire between 2004 and 2006.

June

A former Huddersfield Technical college student was jailed for life for the murder of her partner in Gomersal who she stabbed once in the heart in a “flash of temper”.

Michelle Spencer,had previously claimed the fatal injury to father of two David Butterfield was accidental but changed her plea to guilty at Leeds Crown Court, accepting a momentary loss of temper when she was holding a kitchen knife.

Ordering Spencer to serve a minimum of 13 years in prison minus 142 days spent on remand before she can apply for parole, Mr Justice Soole said: “You have now finally accepted that you deliberately stabbed Mr Butterfield.

“Your basis of plea states that you cannot recall what passed between you and him before you did so, but that you were angry with him. You say that he was complaining about how his wages had not gone into his account.”

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 42, and his partner Leonie Mason, 24, both of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, were found guilty of the murder of Craig Preston, also known as Craig Nelson, after a 12-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Bashir was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison while his on/off lover Mason was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 19 years.

Sex offender Nigel Delaney's crimes caught up with him when he was finally brought to justice.

Police found a staggering quarter of a million messages of Nigel Delaney’s devices harassing teenage boys for images for his own sick gratification.

Delaney, 65, of New North Road, just outside the town centre, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of child sex offences, including breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

July

A teenage driver was locked up this month for mounting a central reservation before going the wrong way round a busy roundabout in Elland has been locked up for eight months.

Billy Terry, who was already banned from driving and had no insurance, drove off at speed when pursued by police officers.

During sentencing the judge said Terry had driven over zebra crossings without slowing and if a child had been stepping out the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Terry was banned from driving for the next 28 months and he must take an extended retest before lawfully driving again.

August

A gunman who fired a shot in a crowded Huddersfield nightclub has been jailed for nine years after a fragment of the bullet injured an entirely innocent drinker as he stood at the bar.

Mirfield man Wayne Bucknor, 35, had the weapon hidden inside his zipped up jacket when he managed to get into Kewz Bar without being searched in the early hours of January 31, 2016.

Bucknor pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault in relation to the shooting at the bar and he also admitted the robbery offence.

Judge Davey concluded that Bucknor posed a danger to the public and in addition to the nine year jail term he imposed an extended licence period of three years.

September

Two Huddersfield men were jailed for 13 years each after they were convicted of leaving a Lindley hairdresser with life-changing injuries.

Joshua Gibbon, 25 of Quarmby Road, Quarmby and Aaron Holroyd, 24 of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe, were both unanimously found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday afternoon of causing grievous bodily harm to Marcus Sewell-Fletcher.

They were both found not guilty on a second charge of arson at his salon in Acre Street being reckless whether life was endangered on February 18.

October

Two “dangerous” offenders have been jailed for the manslaughter of a Honley man who was knifed to death following a row over a television at a flat in Halifax.

Former stonemason and builder Darren Moorhouse , 49, had been visiting his friend at her home in Athol Close, Ovenden, in January when her ex-partner Christopher Churchill turned up to collect his belongings.

A murder trial jury heard how Mr Moorhouse intervened in a fight between the former couple, but he ended up being stabbed in the heart by Churchill’s friend Dale Dwyer as the violence spilled out in the entrance area of the flats.

Dwyer, 26, of Alma Street, Buxton, and 34-year-old Churchill, formerly of Athol Close, were both found not guilty of murder following a two-week retrial at Bradford Crown Court, but the jury convicted them on the alternative charge of manslaughter.

November

A child sex abuser who forced his victims to give evidence in court was jailed for nine years.

Richard Prendergast, of Heckmondwike, denied 11 counts of historic abuse against two girls.

A jury found the 45-year-old guilty on all counts at Leeds Crown Court.

A woman from Huddersfield was jailed alongside a man from Barbados after the pair used a drugs mule to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Gillian Weldrick, 53, from Dalton , was locked up after she and Ortis Dexter Ollivierre, 45, conspired to smuggle a kilo of the drug through another man flying in to Manchester Airport last year.

The two were found when Border Force officers stopped their conspirator Andrew McCollin at the airport in September last year after he flew in from Barbados. He lifted his shirt to reveal a kilo of cocaine stuffed in clear pockets wrapped around his body with a bandage.

The drugs had an organised crime value of between £28,000 and £38,000, and a street value of about £115,000.

The pair were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

December

A pair of serial offenders were jailed this month for nearly 16 years after an armed robbery changed a man’s face for life.

Simon Branwell, 46, and Blake Sonny Johnson, 28, were two of three men who viciously assaulted and robbed victim Roy John.

Mr John needed more than 20 hospital appointments for his severe injuries, including having screws inserted in his jaw and surgery to fix his badly damaged nose which was unsuccessful. He was also left with a dentist bill in excess of £1,300. The left side of his face is still numb and his eyesight has been affected.

Branwell, of Moorside End in Dewsbury, has 30 previous convictions for 50 offences including burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail.

Johnson, of Church Street, Heckmondwike, has 20 previous convictions for 42 offences including robbery, possession of a knife, section 20 wounding, escape from lawful custody and multiple counts of affray.

Johnson was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment, following which he will be on licence for five years.

But one of the biggest cases of the year involving a Huddersfield defendant was the case of a terrorist groomed by his older brother – an Islamic State suicide bomber.

Dental student Mohammed Awan, 24, whose family home is in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, was found guilty preparing for terrorist acts and possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist following a three week trial at Sheffield Crown Court this month.

Sending him down, judge Paul Watson QC told him: “You seemed to have rejoiced in the ritual executions and mutilation of other human beings perpetrated in the name of Islamic extremism.”