Huddersfield Town ’s first-ever Premier League season took another step closer to reality with the publication of the league fixtures.

David Wagner ’s men sealed the club’s return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years with a dramatic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final victory over Reading FC at Wembley just over two weeks ago.

Christopher Schindler ’s spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out sealed their place where giants such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool await.

And to celebrate, the Examiner have compiled a guide to each and every ground Huddersfield Town will be visiting next campaign.

The season kick-offs with an intriguing away trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12 , before two consecutive home games against Newcastle United and Southampton.

This trio of fixtures comes ahead the season’s first international break before David Wagner takes his side to the London Stadium and West Ham United on Saturday, September 9.

After facing Leicester City at home, it’s a trip to East Lancashire to face Burnley FC on Saturday, September 23 , before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith’s Stadium and then another international break.

Saturday October 14 sees a trip to South Wales to face Swansea City and, after facing Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at home, it’s a reunion between old acquaintances Wagner and Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Saturday, October 28.

Then it’s a home tussle with West Bromwich Albion before the South Coast and AFC Bournemouth awaits on Saturday, November 18.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are then up in West Yorkshire before an away double header at Arsenal (Tuesday, November 28) and Everton (Saturday, December 2).

After two home games against Premier League champions Chelsea and fellow new-boys Brighton & Hove Albion, it’s Watford (Saturday, December 16) and Southampton (Saturday, December 23) on the road.

Two John Smith’s encounters follow over the Christmas period (Stoke City and Burnley) before Town face Leicester City away on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

Following the game against West Ham at home and the FA Cup Third Round, it’s Stoke City away on Saturday, January 20.

Another Wagner-Klopp tussle awaits before the German Head Coach takes Town to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday, February 3.

Once Huddersfield have faced AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium there are another two weekends on the road – West Bromwich Albion (Saturday, February 24) and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley (Saturday, March 3).

Home games against Swansea City and Crystal Palace are quickly followed by two trips to opposite ends of the country – Newcastle United (Saturday, March 31) and Brighton (Saturday, April 7).

After returning to West Yorkshire to face Watford, it’s the business end of the season and a visit to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea (Saturday, April 21) with the final away trip of the season – at Manchester City (Saturday, May 5) – sandwiched between home games against Everton and Arsenal.